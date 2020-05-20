Mary Frances Navin, nee Crowe, age 87; long-time resident of Clarendon Hills, Illinois and parishioner of Notre Dame Parish, born March 24, 1933 in Chicago to her loving parents the late Timothy and Frances Crowe, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Jerome Navin; loving mother of Patrick Timothy Navin (Pamela), Daniel Michael Navin (Kristine), Margaret Frances Osman, Michael James Navin and Kerry Marie John (James); cherished grandmother of Patrick William Navin, Connor Paul Navin, Nora Ann Navin, Ryan Daniel Navin, Sean Patrick Navin, Flynn Navin Osman, Cade Patrick Osman, Gillian Frances John and Liam David John.
Mary was an executive assistant to the President of Vogue magazine before marrying and raising her family. She enjoyed travel, cooking, knitting and was noted as a "scratch" shopper by her golfer husband!
Celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loyola Medicine COVID-19 Response Fund. www.loyolamedicine.org/giving/ways-to-give.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings a private Funeral Service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, followed by a private mass at Notre Dame Church and a private Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275
Mary was an executive assistant to the President of Vogue magazine before marrying and raising her family. She enjoyed travel, cooking, knitting and was noted as a "scratch" shopper by her golfer husband!
Celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loyola Medicine COVID-19 Response Fund. www.loyolamedicine.org/giving/ways-to-give.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings a private Funeral Service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, followed by a private mass at Notre Dame Church and a private Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.