|
|
Mary Frances Wall Reynolds passed away peacefully from natural causes in her home in Northfield, Illinois on Friday April 3, 2020. Wife of the late Harry J Reynolds. Loving mother of Mary Alice Simpson, John Michael (Margaret) Reynolds and the late Robert Minton Reynolds. Devoted grandmother of Michael David (Angela) Simpson Jr., Matthew John (Elizabeth) Simpson, Megan Anne (Ryan) Cox, Ryan Holton Reynolds, and William Hayden Reynolds. Fond great grandmother of Jonathan, Mary, Cate and Eva Simpson, Madison Mason and Ellison Cox. Dear sister of the late Robert Wall (Mary Lou). Heartfelt thanks to caregiver, Helen Guinto. In time, when the world allows, a funeral mass will be held at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Northfield, IL. Mary Frances has been buried at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suncrest Hospice, 5 Revere Drive, #130, Northbrook, IL 60062 or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020