Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Reynolds Obituary
Mary Frances Wall Reynolds passed away peacefully from natural causes in her home in Northfield, Illinois on Friday April 3, 2020. Wife of the late Harry J Reynolds. Loving mother of Mary Alice Simpson, John Michael (Margaret) Reynolds and the late Robert Minton Reynolds. Devoted grandmother of Michael David (Angela) Simpson Jr., Matthew John (Elizabeth) Simpson, Megan Anne (Ryan) Cox, Ryan Holton Reynolds, and William Hayden Reynolds. Fond great grandmother of Jonathan, Mary, Cate and Eva Simpson, Madison Mason and Ellison Cox. Dear sister of the late Robert Wall (Mary Lou). Heartfelt thanks to caregiver, Helen Guinto. In time, when the world allows, a funeral mass will be held at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Northfield, IL. Mary Frances has been buried at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suncrest Hospice, 5 Revere Drive, #130, Northbrook, IL 60062 or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now