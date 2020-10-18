nee: O'Connor age 87 of Wheeling passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling. She was born May 27, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the union of Francis and Edith (Mahoney) O'Connor.
Beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Reynolds, Jr. on July 30, 2011. Loving mother of Jane (William) Schaller, Julie (Dr. David) Peters and Jean Reynolds. Fond grandmother of Alexandra Schaller Wagner (Brent), William, Jr., George and Samantha Schaller, Emily Seefeldt (Michael), Sydney and David Peters. Dear sister of late Ellyn (late John) Keane.
A private funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling. Interment followed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.
Contributions to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, Illinois 60090 www.franciscanministries.org
would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, Illinois 847-432-3878