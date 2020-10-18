1/1
Mary Frances Reynolds
1933 - 2020
nee: O'Connor age 87 of Wheeling passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling. She was born May 27, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the union of Francis and Edith (Mahoney) O'Connor.

Beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Reynolds, Jr. on July 30, 2011. Loving mother of Jane (William) Schaller, Julie (Dr. David) Peters and Jean Reynolds. Fond grandmother of Alexandra Schaller Wagner (Brent), William, Jr., George and Samantha Schaller, Emily Seefeldt (Michael), Sydney and David Peters. Dear sister of late Ellyn (late John) Keane.

A private funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling. Interment followed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.

Contributions to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, Illinois 60090 www.franciscanministries.org would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, Illinois 847-432-3878


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
