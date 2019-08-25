Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect)
Itasca, IL
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect)
Itasca, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
Mary Frawley Obituary
Mary Frawley, nee O'Connor; age 87 , Native of Dublin, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; Loving mother of Tom (Millie), Dave (Eileen), Colleen (John) Twarog, Margaret Ann (Rick) Green, James (Marcella), Richard (Linda) and Maureen (Mike) Scaglione; Devoted grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 12; Cherished sister of Margaret, Anne, the late Patrick, Thomas and Andy. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m and Monday 8:00 am until 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect), Itasca to St. Peter the Apostle Church for a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to will be appreciated. For funeral information please call 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
