1/1
Mary Friar Moutvic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Friar Moutvic, 85, of Crete passed away Dec. 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard G. Moutvic, M.D., and her children Richard (Kimberly) Moutvic, Dr. Margaret (Stephen) Wasz, the late Daniel (Mary) Moutvic, Maureen (Stephen) Sheetz, and Peter (Lisa) Moutvic. Loving grandmother of Katie and Nathan Moutvic, Molly (Casey) Jones, Michael and Sean Sheetz, Allison (Brandon) Lanier, Brian and Christopher Wasz, Matthew and Claire Moutvic, and Ryan and Lauren Moutvic. Great-Grandmother of Quinn Lanier and Josephine Mary Jones. Sister of late John H. (Jule) Friar, William Friar, the late Margaret Friar, and James (Christine) Friar. Born to John and Nathalie Friar of Milwaukee, WI. Mary was a graduate of Marquette University and was a primary school teacher. It was at Marquette that Mary and Dick met. They married and settled in Crete where they raised their family and lived a beautiful life. Mary volunteered and was Past President of St. James Auxiliary board, member of Crete Women's club. She enjoyed golfing, skiing, bridge and gin playing and was an avid reader. She was the ultimate super fan of her children and grandchildren's activities. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. Private Mass will be at the Catholic Church of St. Mary in Park Forest. The mass will be live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/128399/c/571199 Mary will be interred at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra or the Church of St. Mary in Park Forest. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Memorial Center
7151 183rd St.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(866) 944-2266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved