Mary G. Cartina, 83, of Elmhurst, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born on May 18, 1937 to the late Vito and the late Lucy (nee Aquino) Stramaglio. Loving wife of the late Anthony Cartina. Beloved mother of Rita (the late Philip) Wood and Kathie (Tom) Limbers. Cherished sister of the late Ralph (the late Josephine) Stramaglio, the late Isabel (the late Joseph) Cappelletti, the late Carmella (the late Paul) Abern, the late Patrick (the late Georgette) Stramaglio, the late Rosie (the late Louis) Barone, the late Louis (the late Margaret) Stramaglio, the late Jennie (the late Ray) Kazlauksas, the late Theresa (the late Ed) Dul, the late Richard (Grace) Stramaglio, the late Victor (Carmella) Stramaglio, George (the late Palma) Stramaglio, Georgeann (the late Anthony) Cartina, the late Carol (the late Fred) Wendler, and Patricia (the late John) Schumacher. Dear aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst. Prayers on Monday, October 19 at 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for 10 am mass. Burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Occupancy is limited to 50 people at any one time during visitation and funeral mass; guests must pre-register to attend mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.