Mary G. Coologeorgen, nee Tsaltas. November 2, 1926 - May 17, 2020 of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late George Coologeorgen, mother to Peter George (Linda) Coologeorgen and Katina (Todd) Wyder. Grandmother to George (Venetia), Dean (Katie) and Alexander (Anastasia), great grandmother to Perry, Vasilios and Anthony. Aunt and great aunt to many. Long-term member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, member and past-president of the Ladies Philoptohos Society and the Ladies Education Society. She was born in Ahladohodi, Greece and is one of the last of the Greatest Generation having been born in Greece, lived through the Great Depression, the Nazi invasion in her village, came to a strange land without knowing the language or anyone besides her aunt and uncle who sponsored her. She was always willing to help out where the community needed. She was loved by many family and friends and will be missed. May her memory be eternal. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to The Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, 220 N. First St · Wheeling, IL 60090 or www.greekamericancare.org/donations Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Mary's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.