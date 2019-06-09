Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Daly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary G. Daly Obituary
nee Gleeson Age 84; Devoted wife of the late Walter; Loving mother of Cathy, Michael J. (Kerry), and the late Mary; Proud grandma of Michael Jr. and Heather; Dear sister of Kay Delaney; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116. W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to, either, The Courage Program, www.courageprogram.com, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, www.svdpusa.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info www.curleyfuneralhome.com or 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now