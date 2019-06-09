|
|
nee Gleeson Age 84; Devoted wife of the late Walter; Loving mother of Cathy, Michael J. (Kerry), and the late Mary; Proud grandma of Michael Jr. and Heather; Dear sister of Kay Delaney; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116. W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to, either, The Courage Program, www.courageprogram.com, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, www.svdpusa.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info www.curleyfuneralhome.com or 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019