Mary G. O'Brien
Mary G. O'Brien (nee Gallagher) Oct. 16, 2020. Former resident of Indian Head Park, IL and Scottsdale, AZ. Loving wife of the late David O'Brien, who is survived by his children Katie (Richard) Harvey, Rosanne (Sam) Troia, Mary Clare O'Brien, and Ginna (Lance) Dunn. Mary is the dear sister of Sari (Daniel) Nagle, Margaret Gallagher and the late Sr. James Marie Gallagher R.S.M., Georgiana (William) O'Neill and James Gallagher. She is the beloved daughter of the late James and Georgiana Gallagher. Wonderful aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary was a dedicated teacher and counselor for the Chicago Public Schools. She loved traveling the world with her husband, playing golf, skiing, and living in the warm weather of Arizona. Visitation Friday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. (Attendees must register for Mass using the link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d45a9a728a1f85-mary3. Face masks and social distancing are required). A livestream of the Mass will be available using this link https://asimplestreaming.com/obrien. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emilie's Fund at Smith Village 2320 W. 113th Place, Chicago, Il. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075. Sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
