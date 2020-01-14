|
|
Mary G. Wagener, of Libertyville, beloved wife of the late Robert R. Wagener for over 60 years; loving mother of John (Mary Beth) and Mary Ellen; proud grandmother of Ashley Armstrong (Michael), Caitlin and Thomas; daughter and last surviving child of the late Nicolo and Augustine Gaglione (nee Amoruso); dearest sister of the late Sam Gaglione (Marie), Josephine DeStefano (Phil), Anna LaPorta (Tony), Michael Gaglione (Lorraine) and Margaret Ruffo (Norman); dearest sister-in-law of Paul Wagener (Phyllis) and the late Jane Eidson (Bill); and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resident of Spring Meadows, former Lambs Farm Women's Board member and volunteer, and avid bridge player. Funeral Service 10:00 am, Thursday January 16th, from McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, to St. Joesph Church, 121 E Maple St., Libertyville. Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Visitation Wednesday January 15th from 4 to 8 pm at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Mount St. Joseph, 24955 North Hwy 12, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Funeral info 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020