Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Mary Gleeson Obituary
Mary Kathleen Gleeson nee Cahill, passed away peacefully in her home; beloved wife of the late Michael Gleeson; proud mother of Sheila (Michael Strizich), Noreen (Tracy Dugan), John (Michelle), Michael (Katie), Kay (Kevin) Austin and the late Patsy; loving grandmother of Joseph and John Strizich, Alana, Marena, Ava and John Austin, Conor, Pierce, Michael and Joseph Gleeson; dear sister of Eileen Carroll, Peg Lynch, Liz Clince, Kevin, Pat, John, Bernadette Ryan, Cathy, Frank, the late Bill, Tom, Dan, Joseph and Stephen; dear sister-in-law of the late Nellie McGrath, John, Phil, Tom, Owen and Tim. A Native of Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick, Ireland, Mary braved new surroundings at a young age to make a life in America. A proud registered nurse, Mary cared deeply for others as she did for her beloved family. Her loving, courageous, and resilient spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. "Though we need to weep your loss, You dwell in that safe place in our hearts, Where no storm or night or pain can reach you.". Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
