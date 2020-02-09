|
Mary Goldstein passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Teresa and Mike Stancato on December 7, 1919, and lived life fully for over 100 years.
Mary and her husband, Sidney Paul Goldstein, raised their family in Chicago, Illinois and Beverly Hills, CA. She is survived by her four children: Joel Goldstein (JoAnne); Gail Goldstein; Cary Goldstein (Eleonore); and Louise Privette (John); and brother Michael Stancato. She is also survived by granddaughter Adriene Philipps (Brian) and great-grandchildren Emma and Jack Phillips.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sidney, her brother, Frank Stancato, and sisters Emma Serpe and Ella Toigo.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She was a discerning judge of character and an avid reader, encouraging a love of books in her children. She demonstrated a pattern of lifelong learning by completing her GED when she was in her forties and then taking college classes. Through People Educating People, she volunteered at the College of DuPage to teach English to immigrants. Following in her father's footsteps, she cultivated a bountiful garden of fruits, vegetables, and flowers at her home in Wheaton for almost 40 years. She was known for her beauty, kindness, laughter, and outstanding culinary skills.
Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at Legacy.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020