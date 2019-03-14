|
|
Mary Grace Cicero, nee Donovan; Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Cicero; Devoted step mother of Kyle; Loving daughter of Marlene Donovan, nee McNamara and the late William Donovan; Fond daughter-in-law of Charles and the late Noreen Cicero, nee Spitzock; Adored sister of Kathleen "Kathi" Donovan and Bill Donovan; Treasured sister-in-law to Courtney Miller Donovan, Gina and Steve Stroud; Cherished aunt of Max Donovan, Nanette Kubic, Kenneth Stroud, Scottie Holland, Kenny Moran and Zachary Stafford; Wonderful godmother to many; Devoted niece to her aunts and uncles; Loving cousin and amazing friend to all; Nurturing mother to her dog, Star; Admired Director of Medical Education at Norwegian American Hospital and Swedish Covenant Hospital; Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Prayers and final viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home. Funeral mass to be celebrated at Noon at Ascension Catholic Church, Oak Park. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Misericordia Home, www.misericordia.com is greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019