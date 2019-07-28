|
Mary (Mae) Grady, nee Kelly, beloved wife of the late John Grady, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 26, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, John A. Grady. Mae was born in Parsons, PA August 22, 1922, to the late, John and Catherine Rogan Kelly. Mae's family was her pride and joy. She is survived by Jack and Joan Grady, Jim and Donna Grady, Anne and Paul O'Malley, Mollie and Michael O'Leary, Catherine and Kevin O'Shea, Tricia Grady and Tim Elms. Also, 16 wonderful grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Nancy Blochberger and sisters-in- law Ann Marie Kelly and Nancy Kelly. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, from 9:30am until time of the Mass at 10:30am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview with burial at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are encouraged. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019