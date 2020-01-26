|
Mary Gregory, nee Daravanis, age 96, passed away on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom; devoted daughter of the late George and Fotini; loving sister of Daphne (the late Nicholas) Rekas and the late Arthur G. Daravanis; cherished aunt of John (the late Lisa), and Frank Rekas; dear great-aunt of Samantha and Alexandrea. Friends and family will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, for Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2720 W. Winona, Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director Ltd. For information, visit www.jgadinamis.com or call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020