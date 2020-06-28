Mary Griffin

(nee Grady) Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Maureen (Tim) Richardson, Maurice (Cathy), and Eileen; proud and cherished grandmother of Sean, Sheila, Kelly Griffin, Colleen, and Anna Richardson; daughter of James and Winifred Grady; sister of Patrick (Mary) Grady, Margaret (John) Sullivan, and the late Teresa O'Hara, Bridie Duffy, Michael, and Philip Grady; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews around the world. Native of Letterbrook, Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery, 2:00 p.m. Social distance restrictions will take place. Services will be streamed on Cooney Funeral Home Facebook page and website. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Patrick Father's, Irish American Heritage Center, or Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.