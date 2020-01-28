Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 S. Kostner
Chicago, IL
Mary H. Anton (nee Oboikovitz) age 96, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Anton. Loving mother of Sandie Blaschak, Pamela Parrish, Gwen Anton, and Christine Flood (Thomas). Dear grandmother of Aimee, Ashley, Sarah, Kathrine, Dylan, Alex, and Jack Patrick. Great-Grandmother of Joshua and Benjamin Miletich. Beloved sister of Agnes O'Brien, James, Lawrence, and Ken Oboikovitz. Mary was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served in San Francisco during World War II.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Thursday, January 30, 2020, prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner, Chicago, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
