Mary H. Anton (nee Oboikovitz) age 96, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Anton. Loving mother of Sandie Blaschak, Pamela Parrish, Gwen Anton, and Christine Flood (Thomas). Dear grandmother of Aimee, Ashley, Sarah, Kathrine, Dylan, Alex, and Jack Patrick. Great-Grandmother of Joshua and Benjamin Miletich. Beloved sister of Agnes O'Brien, James, Lawrence, and Ken Oboikovitz. Mary was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served in San Francisco during World War II.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Thursday, January 30, 2020, prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner, Chicago, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020