Mary H. Savely (nee Johnson), 78 of Davenport, Iowa, died May 11, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Clarence and late Elvie (nee Anderson) Johnson; she was married to the late (Col) Chaplain Charles R. Savely US Army, with whom she had three children, Peter, Michael (Cindy) Savely (their children, Katie, Hannah, and Andrew) and Sharon (James) Lantzky (their children, Mitchell, Joey and Bentley), all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her present husband, James J. McManus, his seven children and 17 grandchildren; her dear sisters, Lois (Rev. Victor) Johnson and her identical twin, Martha (the late Joseph) Coakley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Letitia) Johnson. Visitation is 3 to 7 pm Thursday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, Ill. Funeral services 10 am Friday at First Lutheran Church, Moline, Ill. Burial at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the church. Further information at wheelanpressly.com or 309-786-5421. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary