Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
1230 5th Ave.
Moline, IA
View Map
MARY H. SAVELY
Mary H. Savely (nee Johnson), 78 of Davenport, Iowa, died May 11, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Clarence and late Elvie (nee Anderson) Johnson; she was married to the late (Col) Chaplain Charles R. Savely US Army, with whom she had three children, Peter, Michael (Cindy) Savely (their children, Katie, Hannah, and Andrew) and Sharon (James) Lantzky (their children, Mitchell, Joey and Bentley), all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her present husband, James J. McManus, his seven children and 17 grandchildren; her dear sisters, Lois (Rev. Victor) Johnson and her identical twin, Martha (the late Joseph) Coakley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Letitia) Johnson. Visitation is 3 to 7 pm Thursday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, Ill. Funeral services 10 am Friday at First Lutheran Church, Moline, Ill. Burial at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the church. Further information at wheelanpressly.com or 309-786-5421.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
