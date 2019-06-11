Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Mary Hamilton Obituary
Mary Hamilton nee Glover. Beloved Wife of the late Norman A. Hamilton. Loving mother of Daniel (Janet) Hamilton, Gary (Nancy) Hamilton, Karen Hamilton, and Julie Schedin. Cherished grandmother of Danny, Ginette, Kevin, Jennifer, Colleen, Andrew, Carla, Lisa, Katie, Ashley, Troy, Dylan & Paige. Proud great grandmother of Austin, Shannon, Kyle, Katelyn, Emily Christian, Elliot, Zoe, Ethan, Julia, Aidan, Brynna, Gage, Quinn, Anna, Caleb, & the late Brittany Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thomaspsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
