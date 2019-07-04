|
|
Mary Haynes Ret C.P.D. Beloved mother of Linda (John) Stepney, Kimmy C.P.D David Jr C.P.D. (Annie) and Tina Lipinski C.P.D. Devoted grandmother of Nathaniel, Francesca, Julia, Nicholas and Michelle. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd Chicago Friday 3-9 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St Benedict Church, Mass at 10 am. Interment Private.For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019