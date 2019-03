Mary Helen Janic (nee Semple), Loved, admired and respected wife to the late Theodore (Ted); dearly loved mom to Catherine (Rob) Graettinger, Margaret (Bill) O'Neill and Jim Janic; kind grandma to Liam O'Neill and Caroline and Natalie Graettinger and fond aunt to many, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Mary was a woman with a love of travel, live theater, word puzzles, math, unfussy people and justice. She loved learning and was a gifted student and graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago (1952), and a Phi Beta Kappa at Thornton Community College, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting. Mary enjoyed her family and numerous close friendships, and took great pride in her work, as a legal secretary, as a Realtor, and as a Revenue Officer with the Internal Revenue Service, where she was awarded numerous commendations for her skillful resolution of highly complex cases. As a loving mom, Mary volunteered with the PTA, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Always one to look forward, Mary believed in the inherent value of all people, advocated for a more peaceful and just world, and supported numerous charities. She will be remembered as a remarkable woman who lived a full and meaningful life, and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church Choir 2019 Trip to England, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston, Il. 60202 or PING! (www.PINGOPRF.org). A memorial service to Celebrate her life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Evanston at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary