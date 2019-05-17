Home

Mary Helen Riordan, 78, of Palos Heights, Surprise and Sedona, AZ, passed away May 14, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Denis (Kathleen) Riordan, Timothy (Kelly) Riordan, Colleen Riordan and Matthew (Jennifer) Riordan; dear grandmother of Connor, Tate, Sean, Morgan, Megan, Eugene, Thomas and Phoebe; wife of Eugene Riordan for 28 years; brother James (Maureen) Meenan; dear friend of St. Dorothy and Mercy High School and her neighbors. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N Ridge Rd., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
