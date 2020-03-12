|
|
Mary Helen Watson, age 81, of Downers Grove, IL. Mary Helen was employed with Illinois Bell/AT&T, retiring many years ago. Beloved wife of the late William Watson; devoted daughter of the late Ralph L. and the late Mary Blanche Anderson Myers; loving sister of John (Deon) Myers, Gary (Linda) Myers; sister-in-law of the late Bruce (Ruth) Watson and the late Wanda Myers; cherished mother of Craig (Peggy) Watson and Dr. Heather Sullivan; proud grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 4; fond aunt of Michael, Mark, Gina (Scott) Barr, David, and Gregg plus additional nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held in Mount Vernon, IL. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. For information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020