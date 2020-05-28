Mary Heneghan
nee Duffy, age 88, Native of Dooghty Fair, Cornamona, County Galway, Ireland. Devoted daughter of the late Martin and Mary, nee Mannion; married 27 years to the late Peter J. Heneghan; loving mother of the late Mary (Dan Schubring), Ann (Robert) Hackett, Sheila, Theresa, Colleen, Peter and Christine (David, CFD) Bednarek; doting grandmother of Kimberly (Danilo) Gama, Kerri (Steven) Zabel, Melissa (Mark) Cooper, Meagan (Samuel) Yanow, David Hackett, Andrew (Jennifer) Hackett, Jake, Brendan and Kevin Bednarek; cherished great grandmother of Maria and Elizabeth Gama, Deklan and Nevelyn Zabel, Morgan, Morrison and Murphy Cooper, Abigail and Emelia Yanow and Alexis Hackett; sister to the late Sean (Breege), Bridget (the late David) Kerr, Michael (the late Maureen), the late Kathleen (the late Robert) Barrett and Julia (Seamus) Finnegan; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; fond cousin to many; cherished and loyal friend to all who knew her. A private visitation and funeral service will take place Friday from 9:30 until time of service at 12:00 at Cooney Funeral Home in Park Ridge. Interment All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Please omit flowers. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
MAY
29
Service
12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
