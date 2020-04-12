Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Mary Hudson

Mary Hudson Obituary
Mary Hudson (nee Stipcic), age 89, of Westchester. Fondly known to all as Aunt Mary. Beloved wife of the late Jack Hudson. Predeceased by her parents Anton and Zorka Stipcic; siblings Johnny and Annie; and brother-in-law Jerry Ryan. Dear sister of Carol Ryan. Loving aunt of Julie Ryan, Erin (Brian) Nash; and Chuck (Cookie), Tony, and Steve (Ermone) Adam. Devoted great-aunt of Bridget Milam; Jack, Annie, and Molly Nash. Fond friend of many. Proud Visitation graduate. Glamorous world-traveler. Great story-teller of the old days. Generous to a fault. Meeting planner for American Hospital Association. Interment private. A Memorial Mass at St. John of the Cross will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
