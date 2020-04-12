|
Mary Hudson (nee Stipcic), age 89, of Westchester. Fondly known to all as Aunt Mary. Beloved wife of the late Jack Hudson. Predeceased by her parents Anton and Zorka Stipcic; siblings Johnny and Annie; and brother-in-law Jerry Ryan. Dear sister of Carol Ryan. Loving aunt of Julie Ryan, Erin (Brian) Nash; and Chuck (Cookie), Tony, and Steve (Ermone) Adam. Devoted great-aunt of Bridget Milam; Jack, Annie, and Molly Nash. Fond friend of many. Proud Visitation graduate. Glamorous world-traveler. Great story-teller of the old days. Generous to a fault. Meeting planner for American Hospital Association. Interment private. A Memorial Mass at St. John of the Cross will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
