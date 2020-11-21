Mary Hurban née Saban age 88 of Springfield, MO., formerly of Warrenville, passed away on November 14, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 67 years, Bob. She is also survived by her sons Bob (Rachel), Randy (Missy) daughter Tammy (John) in addition to her grandchildren Amanda (Tim), Randall (Rebecca), Nadine (Mike), Piper (Jarrod), Parker and Peyton and her great-grandchildren, Renner, Ramey, Abbey, John Robert and Ethan. A celebration of life service will be held in Springfield for immediate family. Thoughts and prayers only.





