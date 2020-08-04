1/1
Mary I. VanCleve
1928 - 2020
Visitation for Mary (Mickey) Van Cleve (nee McCoy) 92, formerly of Yorkville is Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Larson-Nelson Funeral Home 1617 N Bridge St. Yorkville, IL 60560. With a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Yorkville, IL. Mary was born June 13,1928 in Dante, VA to the late Elijah and Bertha McCoy of Pulaski VA. She was baptized later in life at the First Christian Church in Metropolis IL. She had eleven siblings 6 sisters and 5 brothers.

During the war Mary worked at an airplane plant in Aurora IL. And received a letter for work which would have ranked her corporal or higher for her services rendered. She married Victor John Van Cleve of Yorkville in 1945 and had 7 children.

In 1959 Mary was a finalist in the Ms. America of Lima Ohio. She graduated from the Shawnee College for Nursing and worked at the Ravenswood Hospital in Chicago, the Nurses' Registry in Aurora, IL. Alpha Christian Registry Inc., the Chicago Lincoln Nurses Registry, and as a private duty nurse in Roanoke, VA. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Eagles and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Moose in Metropolis IL. (Superman's Town). In her spare time, she enjoyed writing poetry. She received many awards for her poetry and had some of her work published in the local papers. One, in particular was about seven astronauts titled The Seven Souls.

Mary is Survived by her children Pam (Bob) Poyner, Peggy (the late Ron) Gerner, Vickie (Jim) Price, Gwen "Darlene" (Richard) Poyner, Michael King Van Cleve, her brother Lee, 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son Johnny, daughter Marilyn Ann, sisters Sophie, Georgia, Nell, Janice, Norma, Bessie, and brothers Andy, Elijah Jr., Richard and Maxie. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
