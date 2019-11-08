Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Mary Irene Bragiel


1936 - 2019
Mary Irene Bragiel Obituary
Mary Irene Bragiel. 83, of Arlington Heights was born May 24, 1936 in Chicago to Bartholomew and Irene (O'Connell) Finn and passed away November 5, 2019. Mary Irene was the beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Bragiel; loving mother of Mary Katherine (late Michael Lamendella) Bragiel, Mary Frances (Tom) Trucco, Mary Ellen Bragiel, Mary Clare (Jim) Noteman and Mary Colleen Bragiel; cherished grandmother of Mary Grace, James Frederick, Mary Julia and Mary Margaret Noteman and dear sister of the late Jerome (Jean) Finn and Bartholomew (late Genevieve) Finn. Member, Chicago Kiwi Club and North Shore Kiwi Club. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Police League, 3340 W. Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL 60624 appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
