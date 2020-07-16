Mary Irene Wheeler of Barrington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was receiving treatment in the hospital for Covid 19. Irene was born December 7, 1930, in Billings, MO, to Frank and Lucy Uhrig. She was the oldest of 5 and she was raised on her family farm in Verona, MO. While married to David Shannon Wheeler, they had 2 children: David Christopher and Andrea. Irene was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She worked at Quaker Oats, volunteered at Catchpenny Resale and she was a member of Red Hats. Irene had a gift for gardening and sewing. She lived her life for her family and loved being Gram-gram to Haley and Anna. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Maxine and Pauline, brother, John and is survived by her son, Chris, daughter, Andrea (Jon), granddaughters, sister, Loretta and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Our family would like to thank her medical team and Amita Health Hospice, for the care they lovingly provided to our mom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anne Catholic Church, Barrington.