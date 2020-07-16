Dearest family of Mary Irene Wheeler- Praying for you all during this time of mourning and thanking God that your Gram-gram is with the Lord. What an incredible time we are living in, when those who would desire to be with Gram-gram are not allowed that opportunity to give her comfort and assure her of your presence. Praying that all of you are comforted by the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His Name-Emmanuel-God with us- tells us that He is with us and we are not alone. May His tender love and mercy bring peace to your hearts and mind today. And may God's promise that all who know and love Jesus will see your Gram-gram again give you His HOPE. Hebrews 4:16 says: Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need. Much love and prayers for each of you.

Becky Sandberg

Friend