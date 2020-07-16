1/1
Mary Irene Wheeler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Irene Wheeler of Barrington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was receiving treatment in the hospital for Covid 19. Irene was born December 7, 1930, in Billings, MO, to Frank and Lucy Uhrig. She was the oldest of 5 and she was raised on her family farm in Verona, MO. While married to David Shannon Wheeler, they had 2 children: David Christopher and Andrea. Irene was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She worked at Quaker Oats, volunteered at Catchpenny Resale and she was a member of Red Hats. Irene had a gift for gardening and sewing. She lived her life for her family and loved being Gram-gram to Haley and Anna. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Maxine and Pauline, brother, John and is survived by her son, Chris, daughter, Andrea (Jon), granddaughters, sister, Loretta and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Our family would like to thank her medical team and Amita Health Hospice, for the care they lovingly provided to our mom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anne Catholic Church, Barrington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
Zoe Kight
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Dearest family of Mary Irene Wheeler- Praying for you all during this time of mourning and thanking God that your Gram-gram is with the Lord. What an incredible time we are living in, when those who would desire to be with Gram-gram are not allowed that opportunity to give her comfort and assure her of your presence. Praying that all of you are comforted by the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His Name-Emmanuel-God with us- tells us that He is with us and we are not alone. May His tender love and mercy bring peace to your hearts and mind today. And may God's promise that all who know and love Jesus will see your Gram-gram again give you His HOPE. Hebrews 4:16 says: Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need. Much love and prayers for each of you.
Becky Sandberg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved