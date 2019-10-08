Home

Mary J. Fricke


1930 - 2019
Mary J. Fricke Obituary
Mary J. Fricke (nee Romozzi), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2002, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Naperville. She was born November 24, 1930 in Chicago. Mary owned and operated Trader Smith Tavern in Chicago from 1968-1988. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
