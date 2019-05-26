Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nuccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Nuccio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary J. Nuccio Obituary
Mary J Nuccio nee Sammartino age 89 of Buffalo Grove, IL. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel "Manny" Nuccio. Loving mother of Jeanne (Andy Lesyszyn) Nuccio, , Manny (Tina) Nuccio Jr., Anne Marie Nuccio, Nick (Cathy Noble) Nuccio and the late Mari-Lynne Nuccio. Dear grandmother of Zachary, Alex, Chris, Sophie and Luca. Cherished sister of Frank (late Edith) Sammartino and the late Anne Delia, Thomas, Joseph, Sam Sammartino. Aunt and cousin of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday June 1, 2019, 10:00 am followed by a 12:00 pm Life Celebration Service at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to The @ will be greatly appreciated. For more information and to leave a condolence visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now