Mary J. Purvin, nee Petry, 95, of Hinsdale, formerly of Riverside, died on July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Theodore V. for 76 years; loving mother of Judy (John) Scully, Theodore (Debbie) Purvin, Patricia (Bob) Fleck and Thomas (Diane) Purvin; proud grandmother of ten; great grandmother of ten; dear sister of Patricia (James) Kramer of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Robert, Chuck (Margaret), Paul (Patty), Jack (JoAnn), Dick (Lynn) Petry and Lois (Joe) Schilling. Services were held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Riverside. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave., Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019