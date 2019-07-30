Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Mary Purvin
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
120 Herrick Rd
Riverside, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
120 Herrick Rd
Riverside, IL
Mary J. Purvin Obituary
Mary J. Purvin, nee Petry, 95, of Hinsdale, formerly of Riverside, died on July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Theodore V. for 76 years; loving mother of Judy (John) Scully, Theodore (Debbie) Purvin, Patricia (Bob) Fleck and Thomas (Diane) Purvin; proud grandmother of ten; great grandmother of ten; dear sister of Patricia (James) Kramer of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Robert, Chuck (Margaret), Paul (Patty), Jack (JoAnn), Dick (Lynn) Petry and Lois (Joe) Schilling. Lying-in-State at St. Mary Church, 120 Herrick Rd., Riverside on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave., Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
