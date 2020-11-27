Mary J. Sheehan, (nee Johnson), age 77 of Chicago, passed away November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis; loving mother of Barry and Brian; dear sister to John (Lyn) Johnson; cherished cousin to Tommy (Joan) Johnson and many others in Ireland; fond daughter of the late Maurice and Nora (nee Kavanaugh) Johnson; daughter-in-law to the late James and Rita ; sister-in-law to the late Richard, James, the late Jack, Dennis, Michael, the late Tom, the late Rita Trusk, Mary Ellen, the late Roberta Collins, the late Pat, Janet Sheehan-Para, Mary Terese Davison, and Kathleen Lakawitch; wonderful aunt and friend to many.
There will be a visitation held Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. A live stream of the Mass is available using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/sheehan
Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org
.