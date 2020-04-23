|
(nee Bertucci) Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Michael (Lee), George, Debbie (the late Mile) Kodzoman, Cheryl (Anna) Tadin, and Thomas (Deborah) Tadin; beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia Bertucci; #1 Baba of Michael Jr, Bianca, Carolyn, Leigh, Anthony, Chelsea, Christina, and Catherine; #1 Great Baba of Jack, Michael, Charlie, Miles, Nicolas, Avery, Marco, Leo, and Enzo; dear sister of four Bertucci brothers (1917-1920), and the late: Frank "Kosh", Rose, Theresa, Charles "Chap", Catherine "Bobbie", Anthony "Minnie", Ann "Auntie Ann", Dominic "Mick-Bert", Helen "Pelnarsh", James "JJ", and Antoinette "Cutie"; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Last surviving member of the Bertucci Family. Member of St. Jerome Croatian Church, Women's Auxillary, and the Marian Society. Family request all donations are made to St. Jerome Church. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020