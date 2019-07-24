Mary "Joyce" West, 78, of Yorkville formerly from Aurora, IL. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on July 13, 2019 surrounded by her children's love.



Joyce was born on July 9, 1941 in Clarkston, KY a daughter to Mary Jane Blair. Mary Jane married Oavie T. Sims when Joyce was three years old and he quickly became her dad and raised her as his own.



As a child her family moved around a lot but she called Yorkville her home. She attended Yorkville High School. In 1959 she met the love of her life Thomas "Ray" West. After a short courtship and 12 days short of her 18th birthday they were married on June 27, 1959 in Aurora, IL from this union they had three children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Joyce was a Homemaker and was very involved in her children's lives. She was lifetime member of the Johnson School PTA, it was there you would find her running book fairs, helping with fun fairs, and chaperoning numerous field trips.



Once her children were older she went to work as a waitress at Western Sizzlin Steakhouse. She lover her Sizzlin family and customers she served up a lot of steaks with a smile. After Sizzlin closed in the early 90's Joyce went to work at Target in Batavia and retired from there.



She is survived by her daughter Brenda (Mike Bywater) West of Yorkville, IL. Her sons Gerald R. (Rhonda) West of Linn Creek, MO, and Ronald (Sherry) West of Hamilton, MS. Nine grandchildren; Brian, Jerry Jr, Trisha, Michael, Whitney, Tyler, Sierra, Andrew, and Jacob. Eleven great grandchildren, Her brother and sister in law Sherman (Sheri) Sims of Litchfield, KY. Her best friend of 40 years Bonnie Stockman of Leiland, IL and a special family friend, her "other girl" Roxanne Connell of Troy, MO. Sister and brother in law, Trenton and Francis Stockton, brother in law Robert West, and many loving nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Ray West in 2017. Her parents Oavie and Mary Jane Sims, a brother Anthony Sims, a sister Matilda Schultz and a nephew Shannon Sims.



A Gathering of Family and friends is set for Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Eulogy Service at 6:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 S. Douglas Rd Oswego, IL 60543. DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY is in charge of arrangements. For more information contact 630-554-3888 or [email protected] Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019