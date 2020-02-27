|
|
Young, Mary J., 74, loving daughter the late Anthony J. and the late Mary J.; cherished sister of Kathleen (the late Robert) Edgeworth, Thomas (Karyn) and the late John Anthony (the late Barbara); cherished aunt of Julia, Antonia, Michael, Matthew and Joseph; great aunt of Robert and Thomas. Funeral Saturday, February 29, 2020, prayers 9am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9525 S. Lawndale Ave., Mass 9:30am. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 5pm to 8pm. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Most Holy Redeemer Church. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020