Mary Jane Freely (nee Kraft) 99, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Kevin (Nancy), Patrick (Linda), the late Michael (the late Susan), grandmother of James, Natalie (R. Dodge) Daverman, Patrick, Michael, James, great grandmother of Dodge, Claire, James Emma, sister of the late Ruth Wilson, the late Helen Lytle and the late Frances Merz. Memorial mass 10 AM Saturday at St. Mary of the Annunciation 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein. For additional information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019