Dr. Mary Jane Gray, a 58 year resident of Homewood. Died April 28, 2020. She received her Ph.D degree from the University of Chicago and was a long time professor in the School of Education at Loyola University in Chicago. She had also taught at a variety of public schools including Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Daughter of the late Thomas and Frances Halbach Gray. Loving sister of Marion (John) Henneberry of Homewood. Dear aunt of Thomas (Patti) Henneberry of Montgomery. Great Aunt to Sean Henneberry. Services and interment will be private. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020