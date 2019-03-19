Home

Mary Jane Hopp Obituary
Mary Jane Hopp, nee Biltgen. Beloved wife of the late Charles Hopp, Ret Captain CPD and the late Robert Morrey. Dear mother of Barbara (David) Woodard, Robert (Lacy) Morrey, Marilyn (John) Mikkelsen and Leanne (Tom Ret CFD) Holubik. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 5. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 10:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Cajetan Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
