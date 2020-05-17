Mary Jane Juds (née Brotan), age 83, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife for 62 years of Richard Juds Sr. Devoted mother of Richard (Judy) Juds Jr., Christopher Juds, and Lisa (Mark) Morrey. Proud grandmother of Eric, Kathryn, Kelsey and Kyle. Dear sister of Helen (late Jake) Keenan and the late Irene (late Leonard) Skoniecke. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.