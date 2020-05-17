Mary Jane Juds
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Juds (née Brotan), age 83, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife for 62 years of Richard Juds Sr. Devoted mother of Richard (Judy) Juds Jr., Christopher Juds, and Lisa (Mark) Morrey. Proud grandmother of Eric, Kathryn, Kelsey and Kyle. Dear sister of Helen (late Jake) Keenan and the late Irene (late Leonard) Skoniecke. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 16, 2020
So sorry Lisa to hear about your mom. My prayers are with you and your family.
Beth Gregerson / Fitch
Classmate
May 16, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Mary Jane's passing. My thoughts are with you.
James Hastings
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
Sad to hear this. Rest In Peace.
Hope Hanford
Friend
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
May 14, 2020
Saying many prayers for you and your family. Your mom was a great friend to my parents. I will remember her at family gatherings at our house. Those were great times! Take care of each other!
Amy Stojak
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved