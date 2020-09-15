1/
Mary Jane Kunnath
Mary Jane Kunnath nee Cloidt, September 12, 2020, age 87. Late of Homewood, formerly of Chicago and Forest Hills, NY. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerome G. Kunnath. Dear mother of Lisa (Dr. Louis) Muglia, Christopher (Pamela) Kunnath, Paula (Kenneth) Rippy, and Margaret (Gary) Prescott. Loving grandmother of Sarah & Peter, Christine & Nicholas, Amanda & Andrew, and Kathryn, Thomas & John; Great-grandmother of Hayden, Kade, Julia and Ethan. She was much loved by her many friends including the Southdowners (Sherlock Holmes Society) and the students she taught. For additional information contact www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
