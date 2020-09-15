1/
Mary Jane Kunnath
1932 - 2020
Mary Jane Kunnath nee Cloidt, September 12, 2020, age 87. Late of Homewood, formerly of Chicago and Forest Hills, NY. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerome G. Kunnath. Dear mother of Lisa (Dr. Louis) Muglia, Christopher (Pamela) Kunnath, Paula (Kenneth) Rippy, and Margaret (Gary) Prescott. Loving grandmother of Sarah & Peter, Christine & Nicholas, Amanda & Andrew, and Kathryn, Thomas & John; Great-grandmother of Hayden, Kade, Julia and Ethan. She was much loved by her many friends including the Southdowners (Sherlock Holmes Society) and the students she taught. For additional information contact www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
September 14, 2020
Mary Jane was such a special person to me. She was my voice teacher for so many years and built a lot of self esteem and confidence in me. She always wanted to hear how my concerts went and was so proud of my singing. She was not only a special teacher but a special friend to me. RIP Mary Jane
Cheryl Davidovitch
Student
