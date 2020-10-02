Mary Jane LeGere, nee Venziano, age 86, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 30. "M.J." will be lovingly remembered as a devout Catholic and for her devotion to St. Jude and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Honored as the Immaculate Conception Council of Catholic Women "Woman of the Year," she was an original member the "McDonald's Coffee Club," an avid golfer and enthusiastic fan of the Chicago Cubs. M.J. was her grandchildren's No. 1 fan, attending hundreds of baseball games, often keeping a detailed scorebook and making special note of plays by "the cousins." When not tending to her flowers and landscaping or making the world's best cheesecake, she also supported her grandchildren at countless soccer matches and school plays. Beloved wife of Robert, her husband of 65 years; loving mother of Robert (Betty) LeGere, Renee (Richard) Regole, Bill (Ann) LeGere, Tay (Tom) Parpan and John (Shelly) LeGere; proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Corrine (the late Ray) DuBois and the late Samuel (Patricia) Venziano; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 So. York Road, Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 So. York Road, Elmhurst. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family thanks attendees for their support, however facility capacity is limited and requests attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com