Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Mary Jane McGuire Obituary
Mary Jane McGuire, nee Rae, beloved wife of the late Thomas Francis McGuire Jr; loving mother of Hon. Thomas (Birgitta) McGuire III, Kathleen (Frank) Bacon and the late Theresa; devoted grandmother of Elizabeth and Christina. Visitation, Monday, November 25, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Flowers or donations to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or

www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
