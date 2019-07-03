Home

Mary Jane Mottel Obituary
Mary Jane Mottel, nee Benstent, life long resident of Westchester. Caring daughter of the late James and Mary Benstent. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Cherished mother of Linda (Zachary) Zager and Suzanne (John) Carroll. Proud grandmother of Daniel, Jeremy and Alyssa Zager and Martin Carroll. Loving sister of Elizabeth (Rick) Tuttle and the late James (Lu) Benstent. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home; 10501 W. Cermak Rd; Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mutts with A Mission (www.muttswithamission.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 3 to July 5, 2019
