Mary Jane Murphy, nee Dwyer, age 98, of Chicago. Loving wife of the late Jerome T. Murphy. Dear mother of Colleen (Benote Wimp) Murphy, Michael Murphy, Kerry (Chuck) Claus, Hon. Timothy P. Murphy, Kevin J. Murphy, Erin (Joe) Lorenz, Sally (Peter) Gennuso, Brian (Kathy) Murphy, Shannon (the late James "Mo") Shannon, and Terry Murphy. Devoted grandmother of 30, and great-grandmother of 27. Mary Jane is survived by countless relatives and good friends. Her charm and vivacious personality will truly be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Visitation Wednesday, October 23rd, 3 PM to 8 PM, St. Cajetan Catholic Church, 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago, IL 60655. Funeral Mass Thursday, October 24th, 10 AM, at St. Cajetan. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's name may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit Mary Jane's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019