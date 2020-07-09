Mary Jane Ratty, born April 26, 1923 in Chicago the only and adored child of Una Elizabeth and Robert H. Harvey. Mary Jane, formerly of Glenview, died peacefully in her Wilmette home on June 27th at the age of 97.
Mary Jane's early childhood was spent in Chicago. After the Depression of 1929 and the Chicago World's Fair, she, her parents and her pet turtle drove to California in search of opportunity and participation in the San Diego World's Fair. As a sixth grader, she vividly recalled driving through the Dust Bowl and the desert on the trip West. She loved her time in California with its climate, the flowers, the beauty and the ocean. After a few years out West…living in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco…, the family returned to Chicago. Mary Jane attended Immaculata High School and Mundelein College (now Loyola University) where she studied fine and commercial art.
After graduation, she studied fashion illustration in New York, followed by work in NYC and Chicago as a fashion illustrator for department and fashion houses. In 1947 she married Joseph Nicholas Ratty, also a Chicagoan, when he returned from serving in North Africa with the Army Air Force during WWII. Mary Jane and Joe had five children within 9 years: Mary Elizabeth, Barbara Jane, Janet Clare, Kathleen Ann and Robert Timothy. While raising five children, Mary Jane also worked first as an art teacher in Chicago area Catholic schools, then as a successful realtor with Baird and Warner on the North Shore of Chicago. Mary Jane officially retired at the age of 84!
Until the age of 90, Mary Jane actively pursued her love of art. She was a long time member of the Art Institute of Chicago, always ready for a visit to the museum to see the latest exhibit whenever one of her children came to town. She was also a long time member of the North Shore Art League where she enjoyed taking classes with well-known instructors and exhibiting her oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings.
Forever a Chicago Cubs fan, Mary Jane remembers attending games as a child on her dad's shoulders. She topped it all in 2016 with a great seat at the Cub's World Series win.
Mary Jane is survived by four of her children, Mary Beth (Jim Milliken), Barb (Jack Higgins), Kate (Bob Livesay) and Tim (Dina Lissner), and 12 grandchildren. All admired her tremendously and will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her daughter Jan Goodwin and grandson Brendan Higgins.
A private Mass will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Glenview. A live stream of the service is available at : https://youtu.be/CWe_ehQn8S4
Those wishing to remember Mary Jane may do so with a contribution to The North Shore Art League in Winnetka, Illinois. Funeral information 847-998-1020.