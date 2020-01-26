|
Mary Jane Rodriguez, nee Cavanaugh, age 80; beloved wife of 38 years to Jose A. Rodriguez; loving step-mother of Julie (Jamie Crawford) Rodriguez and Jennifer (Robert) Narbert; cherished grandmother of Jayla Crawford-Rodriguez, Matthew Narbert and Isabella Narbert; dear sister of Patricia Cavanaugh and the late Sheila Ryan; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Thursday, Jan. 30th, 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial to , are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020