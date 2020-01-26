Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home
4343 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home
4343 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Mary Jane Rodriguez, nee Cavanaugh, age 80; beloved wife of 38 years to Jose A. Rodriguez; loving step-mother of Julie (Jamie Crawford) Rodriguez and Jennifer (Robert) Narbert; cherished grandmother of Jayla Crawford-Rodriguez, Matthew Narbert and Isabella Narbert; dear sister of Patricia Cavanaugh and the late Sheila Ryan; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Thursday, Jan. 30th, 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial to , are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
