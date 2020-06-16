Mary Jane Sicinski
Mary Jane Sicinski, nee Marzec; beloved wife of the late Edward S.; sister of the late Helen, late Stanley, late Lillian, late John and the late Walter; dear sister-in-law of Michael (late Joan) and late Raymond; also, dear aunt and friend of many. Mary Jane was an active member at St. Hedwig Parish serving as Eucharist Minister, Usher, Sacristan, and past President of the Ladies Rosary Society. She was also a proud member of VFW Ladies Aux. Post #3579 and American Legion Women's Aux. Post #159. Visitation Thursday, June 18, 2020 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m. followed by procession to St. Hedwig Church for 12 noon Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
JUN
18
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Hedwig Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
